Mary G. Husk, 86, of Lancaster, PA, died peacefully at Conestoga View on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She formerly resided at The Vineyard Personal Care Home. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Mable Flory Guthridge.
Mary worked at Lapp's Restaurant as a kitchen prep cook and was a member of Gantz Mennonite Church. She enjoyed puzzles, cooking, flowers and friends, but most of all she loved her grandchildren.
She is lovingly survived by three children, Barry L., husband of Sherri R. Geib, Mount Joy, PA; Donald E., husband of Sherry L. Geib, Manheim, PA, and Kathy A., wife of Lynn W. Findley, Jr., New Providence, PA; ten grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Anna, wife of Andrew Cunningham, Virginia, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
