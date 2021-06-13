Mary G. (Hafley) Gutshall, 98, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Brethren Village. Born, Tuesday, June 13, 1922 in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late John L. and Ruth (Coble) Hafley. She was married to Ray E. Gutshall who passed away in November 1974.
Mary was a 1940 graduate of Elizabethtown High School. She attended a maternity course at Preston Retreat in 1942 and graduated in 1946 from Bryn Mawr Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for the PA Hospital for Crippled Children and retired in 1982. Her first job as a registered nurse was with Drs. Samuel and Jonathan Barr in Elizabethtown. She was an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown for over 90 years, where she taught Bible School and was a member of the choir. She loved dogs and enjoyed reading and walking. For many years she enjoyed one week a year spending time with friends at Mt. Gretna.
Mary is survived by four sons: Ben Nyce and wife Sandra of Newark, DE; Charles Kendrick and wife Finley of West Chester; Timothy Gutshall and wife Donna of Elizabethtown and Mark Gutshall also of Elizabethtown; and two grandchildren, Mark Nyce and Tara Ward. She was predeceased by two sisters: Dorothy Barnes and Fay Carmichael.
A graveside service will take place on Thursday, June 17th at Mount Tunnel Cemetery, 1058 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 10:00 AM. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society at www.humanepa.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown