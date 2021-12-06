Mary G. Good
Farmersville, PA - Mary G. Good, 78, died at her son’s home in Castorland, NY on Friday, December 3, 2021 under the care of her family and Lewis County Hospice Inc.
Mrs. Good was born on May 12, 1943 in Ephrata the daughter of the late Clyde and Minnie (Groff) Martin.She married John R. Good on October 7, 1967 at Churchtown Mennonite Church. Mary worked for the Landis Home in Lititz, in housekeeping, retiring after 20 years.
She was predeceased by her husband, John who died on December 2, 1995. Mary enjoyed quilt making and made one for all of her grandchildren. Most recently she liked to read and do puzzles.
She is survived by her three children, James I. (Rebecca) Good of Castorland, NY and Earl D. (Louise) Good of Ephrata; and Barbara Good of Ephrata; 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren; a sister, Grace Redcay; two sisters-in-law, Faye Martin; Pauline Zimmerman; nieces and nephews. Mary is predeceased by her brother, Walter Martin, and sister, Betty Zimmerman and her husband Noah. Mary was a member of Texter Mountain Mennonite Church.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Richland Mennonite Church, 399 N. Race St., Richland, PA with Texter Mountain Ministry officiating. Burial will follow in Schaefferstown Mennonite Cemetery. Viewing will be on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Richland Mennonite Church from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8:00 P.M. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
