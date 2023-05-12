Mary G. Glick, 84, of 250A Zooks Lane, Leola, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023 at her home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Levi and Emma Glick King. She was the wife of the late David W. Glick who died in 2021. A homemaker, Mary was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: her daughter, Marian K. wife of Chester G. Zook, Leola; 5 grandchildren, Anita, Jordan, Fern, Crystal, and Laverne Zook, all of Leola; a brother, Aaron husband of Annie King, Lancaster; a sister-in-law, Emma King, Gordonville. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jonathan and John King.
Funeral services will be from the Amos Zook residence, 286 Zooks Lane, Leola on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 10 AM EDT with interment following in Upper Millcreek Cemetery. The viewing will be at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
