Mary G. Fairbanks, 89, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of August 19, 2023, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA. She retained her quick-witted sense of humor through her final weeks. She will be greatly missed by her son, Arthur (Maureen Fitzgerald) Fairbanks of Marysville, PA, her two daughters Amy Engle (Kevin) and Beth Forry (Mitchell) of Elizabethtown, PA, and by her eight grandchildren: Christopher Fairbanks; Eirik Olson; Sarah Fowler; Dylan Engle; Jennifer Cella; Rachel Engle; Anna Forry; and Elise Forry. Mary was also blessed with five great grandchildren: Kiefer; Andrew; Mia; Magdalene; and Naomi. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Wanamaker, of Athens, PA, and her brother Richard Grubb, of Davenport, FL. She was predeceased by her brother Paul Grubb, Jr. and her sisters Jean Herr and Mildred Whitman. Family was always at the very center of Mary's life and legacy, and her absence on this earth will be deeply felt by all who live on without her.
Born in 1934 in Hershey, PA to Paul M. and Grace (Ober) Grubb, Mary spent her early life in Elizabethtown where she pursued many interests such as drawing and painting, swimming, playing tennis, basketball and field hockey, acting and singing in school musicals, and playing clarinet in the marching band; but one of her fondest childhood pastimes was caring for and riding her beloved horse, Queenie. She graduated in 1952 from Elizabethtown High School as an accomplished student-athlete. She was later inducted into the EAHS Athletic Hall of Fame (2013) along with her sisters Mildred and Dorothy for their roles in pioneering girls' competitive sports programs at the school in the late 1940's and early 1950's. In 1956, Mary earned her B.S. Degree in Education from West Chester State Teachers College. Her collegiate field hockey and basketball careers were cut short by chronic knee and foot pain, hindrances that plagued her entire adult life and resulted in many surgeries including three knee replacements.
Following her college graduation and a girls' camping road trip to explore the Wild West, Mary began teaching in Michigan, where she met and married Arthur Fairbanks. They started their family, and through Art's job at Chrysler, they relocated to Alabama, back to Michigan, to Geneva, Switzerland, and back to Michigan during their 15-year marriage. Upon returning with her three children to her hometown in Pennsylvania, Mary resumed her teaching career at Hempfield High School in Landisville, PA, where she taught Health and Physical Education from 1973 until her retirement in 1996, and also served as an assistant coach for the women's gymnastics and track and field teams there.
In her free time, Mary enjoyed traveling with friends and family: cruising Alaska; camping and rafting through the Grand Canyon; swimming with manatees in Florida; and taking in the scenery from Maine to the Smokey Mountains. She took many spontaneous weekend road trips with her pop-up camper in tow. After her retirement, she volunteered in the office of the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, where she was a life-long member. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially as they became involved in their many high school and collegiate sporting events where she could enthusiastically display her competitive spirit. She also enjoyed swimming, golfing, and reading, and was well known for playing her ukulele at family celebrations and as entertainment for her fellow residents at Masonic Village.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held to honor Mary's memory at a date to be announced. Although she was known to live her own life rather frugally, she was a big believer in charitable contributions. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Mary's memory to your own charity of choice or to one of her favorites: The Salvation Army (www.salvationarmyusa.org); or Operation Smile (www.operationsmile.org).