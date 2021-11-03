Mary G. Bomberger, 81, a proud mother and grandmother, died Oct. 28 at her residence at Lancaster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Mary and her husband, Galen P. Bomberger, of Akron, shared 58 wonderful years of marriage.
She was a Philadelphia native, born there July 3, 1940, daughter of the late George Stewart and Mary Hickey Stewart.
Over a 40-year career, Mary worked as a banker, legal secretary, nonprofit administrator, and lastly a pharmacy technician at Ganse Apothecary in Lancaster. Her career ended when she suffered a stroke in November 2007.
Mary graduated in 1959 from Lancaster Catholic High School, the first of three generations of her family to follow and earn LCHS diplomas from 1982 through 2008. She loved to travel with family to Stone Harbor, N.J. Among her favorite lifetime travels were her journey to Ireland in 2006 and a family vacation to Hawaii in 1996.
Surviving besides her husband are: son, Paul Bomberger, who resides in Santa Rosa, Ca., with Kathy Styer; daughter Mary Bomberger, of New York City; son, David Bomberger, of Lancaster; and daughter, Sallie Butler, wife of Curtis Butler, of Akron. Also surviving are: grandchildren Nathaniel Bomberger of Washington, D.C.; Elaine Bomberger-Schmotzer, of Harrisburg; Destiny Butler, of Philadelphia; Alana Butler, of Akron; Lauren Suffecool, of New Orleans, La.; and brother, Lawrence Stewart, husband of Norma Stewart, of Jacksonville, Fla.
A funeral service is set for Monday, Nov. 8, at 10:15 a.m. at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA.
