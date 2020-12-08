Mary Frangakis Sexton, 73, of Smoketown, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Anastasia (Soukas) Frangakis. She was the loving wife of George J. Sexton with whom she shared over 45 years of marriage.
She was a 1966 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and attended Lancaster Business School. Mary worked in manufacturing with the majority of her career at Packaging Corporation of America.
Mary was a lifelong member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and a member of the Daughters of Penelope.
Most important to Mary was her family which she dearly loved. Mary's greatest joys were spending time and socializing with others. She also enjoyed going on cruises with family and friends and adored her miniature poodles.
In addition to her husband, George she is survived by her sister, Betsy Stauffer, wife of John E. Stauffer of Lancaster. She is also survived by her three nephews, Anthony Stauffer husband of Jillian of Lancaster, John N. Stauffer husband of Lauren of Mountville, and Anthony Frangakis husband of Efigenia of Visalia, CA and their children. Also surviving are many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and many wonderful friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Rev. Nicholas Frangakis and Isidoris Frangakis (Mary Anne).
Funeral Services will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 11, 2020 with The Rev. Hector Firoglanis officiating. Service will be live streamed via Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Lancaster, PA youtube.com. A viewing will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 6:00–8:00 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 and again at the church on Friday from 9:30-10:30 AM prior to the service. Entombment in Conestoga Memorial Park. All those in attendance are asked to observe Pennsylvania Covid-19 social restrictions by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
