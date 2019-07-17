Mary F. Matroni, 87, of Lancaster, PA passed away unexpectedly at Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frederick Suter and Anna B. McClune Suter.
Mary was a graduate of McCaskey High School, Class of 1949. She was a loving and supportive mother to her son Mark during his bowling career. She also supported her sons Kevin and Louis, Jr. and daughter Barbara in their sport's activities. She was married to Louis Thomas Matroni, Sr. for 62 years; together they enjoyed the sport of homing pigeon racing.
During her free time, she enjoyed cheering on the NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott. When she was home, Mary enjoyed going to the Bridgeport Family Restaurant. Mary was an animal lover, especially dogs and cats.
Mary is survived by her two children: Barbara L. and Mark L. Matroni both of Lancaster, PA, her grandson, Louis Thomas Matroni, III aka "Tommy", her two great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law, Susan Matroni. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis T. Matroni, Sr., her two sons, Louis T. Matroni, Jr. and Kevin Matroni and her brother, Earl Suter.
Relatives and friends are invited to Mary's viewing and visitation on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Historic Fred F. Groff building, 234 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be made to SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
The family gives special thanks to the staff at Conestoga View for their compassion and care.
