Mary F. Fisher, 97, of 25A Quarry Road, Paradise, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at her home. Born in Ronks, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Barbara Fisher King. She was the wife of the late Aaron E. Fisher who died in 2003. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: two sons, John S. married to Susie Fisher Fisher, Melvin K. Fisher, both of Paradise; eleven grandchildren; fifty-four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; five siblings, Levi King of Gap, Susie married to Daniel King of Paradise, Omar married to Barbie King of Coatesville, Eli married to Anna King of Ronks, Abner married to Rebecca King of Honey Brook; sister-in-law, Sarah King of Kinzers. She was preceded in death by: a daughter, Naomi K. Fisher; daughter-in-law, Annie J. Fisher; seven siblings, Isaac King, Christ King, Emma King, Rebecca Fisher, Barbara Fisher, John King, Jesse King.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Gordonville Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »