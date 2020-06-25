Mary F. Esh, 84, of 66 Clearview Rd., Ronks, entered into rest on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her residence. Born in Ronks, she was the daughter of the late Daniel F. and Mary Fisher Petersheim. She was the wife of John E. Esh. They were married for 65 years. Mary was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Besides her husband, she is survived by: children, Annie wife of Omar Kauffman of Honey Brook, Elmer husband of Katie King Esh of Ronks, Aaron husband of Rachel Zook Esh of Gordonville, Daniel husband of Verna Mae King Esh of Ronks, Rebecca wife of Daniel Smucker of East Earl, John Jr. husband of Rebecca Ann King Esh of Ronks, Priscilla wife of Gideon Esh of Ronks, Mary wife of Alvin Stoltzfus of Leola, Lydia M. wife of Gideon Beiler of Drumore; 59 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Priscilla wife of the late Christ Riehl, Fannie wife of the late Elmer Petersheim; step-sisters, Annie Fisher, Katie Stoltzfus, Arie Stoltzfus and Salomie Stoltzfus.
She was preceded in death by: a son, Jacob Esh; grandson, Aaron Esh Jr.; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings Lydia Lapp, Isaac Petersheim, Christian Petersheim, Susie Riehl, Joseph Petersheim, Rebecca Petersheim, Elmer Petersheim, Barbie King and eight step-brothers and step-sisters.
The funeral will be private with the interment following in Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Furman's – Leola
