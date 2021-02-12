Mary Evelyn Risk

Mary James Risk, 106, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Glen at Willow Valley.
Mary was born October 20, 1914 to parents Clarence and Evelyn Proctor James. She grew up in Delta, then Lancaster County with her three siblings, brothers, Jesse, Edward (Ebby), and sister Elizabeth (Libby) Macomber. She was married to her husband Robert (Bob) for almost 69 years. They have all preceded her in death.
She has two daughters, Jean Robinson and husband Boyd, Lois Goodrich and husband Walter. She has three grandchildren, Keith Robinson and wife Azizah, Britina Robinson Pesak and husband Eric, and Carisa Goodrich Phillips and husband Jeff. She has four great-grandchildren, Emma and Zachary Robinson, and Jacob and William Phillips.
Mary loved her family and her profession as a Registered Nurse. She had a full and active life with numerous talents, which she shared with family and friends.
Mary and Bob Risk were among the first (referred to as Pioneers) to live at Willow Valley Retirement Communities where she volunteered and developed many friends.
Mary was small in stature, always dressed as a lady, but could be feisty and funny, as well as supportive. She was admired and loved by her family, who were always amazed by her great age. She will be greatly missed, but not forgotten. She was an example to us all.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Memory Care Center, payable to Willow Valley Communities Charitable Fund, 100 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street, PA 17584. reynoldsandshivery.com.