Mary Eva Hummel, 90, of Manheim, died peacefully on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Spruce Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation, Reading. Born in Lickdale, she was the daughter of the late George and Katie Kiss Loverich. Mary was the loving wife of Herbert L. Hummel who died in 2019.
A homemaker, Mary Eva Hummel was a nurturing woman, to say the least. Her warm encompassing embrace exemplified her undying love and devotion to her family near & far. She held her family together through lovingly prepared bountiful meals and made sure no one left the table hungry or went home without an overflowing plate of food. Her life was her family and she will be dearly missed by all.
Surviving are two daughters, Corleen Sanders, of Manheim, Vivian Hummel, of Lebanon, two grandchildren, Olivia and Graham, a great=granddaughter, Riley, and a sister, Eileen wife of Richard Mohn, of Fredericksburg. Preceding her in death are three sisters, Anna Banko, Eleanor Hein, Eva Mitchell and two brothers, George and John Loverich.
Services will be private. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, where she will be laid to rest with her late husband. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
A living tribute »