Mary Esther Sensenig, 77, of Manheim, entered into eternal life on February 23, 2022, at Hospice & Community Care. Born in Earl Twp., she was the daughter of the late Wilmer W. and Brita (Martin) Sensenig.
Esther worked as an LPN at Good Samaritan Hospital for many years. Following her retirement, she continued to use her caring and nursing skills with Visiting Angels and Right At Home agencies.
She was a faithful servant to her church, Pursuit Church, and to her family. Her greatest joy was found in helping others.
Surviving is a brother, John married to Barb Sensenig, Ulster, three nieces: Christina Kramer, Brenda Huber, Jeanette Nimick, two nephews: Gerald and Jonathan Sensenig, and 18 great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth A. Sensenig and Irene Faye Esch.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Hahnstown United Zion Church, corner of Frysville Rd. and Glenwood Dr., Ephrata. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Friday from 10 – 11 a.m. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be submitted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
