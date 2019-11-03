Mary Ellen Stoltzfus, age 63 of Cochranville, peacefully went home to be with Jesus on Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Melvin S. Stoltzfus with whom she celebrated 42 years of marriage on February 12th. Born in Gap on February 12, 1956, Mary Ellen was the daughter of the late Samuel and Hilda Beiler Stoltzfoos. She loved and served Jesus from her youth and was a member of Mine Rd. Amish Mennonite Church. She was devoted to her family, raising 8 children, and doting on her 18 grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening and used every opportunity to serve others.
Surviving besides her husband are 8 children: Merlin husband of Katrina Lapp Stoltzfus of Gap, Melanie wife of James King of Christiana, Martha wife of John Glick of Philadelphia, Marita of Cochranville, dating Christopher Pedicord, Mark husband of Abigail Yutzy Stoltzfus of Christiana, Marlena wife of Phil Beiler of Lancaster, Matthew husband of Ariana Lapp Stoltzfus of Coatesville, and Mandel husband of Allison Heck Stoltzfus of Lancaster City, 18 grandchildren, 4 sisters and 5 brothers.
Funeral service will take place at Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, on Tuesday, November 5th at 10 a.m. There will be a viewing time on Monday from 1-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at Ridgeview Mennonite Church, 3723 Ridge Road, Gordonville. Interment will be in the Mine Road Amish Mennonite Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com