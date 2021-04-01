Mary Ellen (Stauffer) Dohner, 83, of Elizabethtown, peacefully went to Heaven on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the home of her daughter, Peggy, in Cochranville, PA. Born Tuesday, September 28, 1937, in Mount Joy Township, she was the daughter of the late Elam H. and Anna M. (Reinhold) Stauffer. She was married to Victor F. Dohner on September 24, 1955.
Mary Ellen was a 1955 graduate of Donegal High School. She was an active member of Florin Church of the Brethren, Mount Joy, throughout her life. She had the gift of hospitality, loving and nurturing everyone who entered her house. She raised six children alongside Victor, while they worked their farm as a team. She loved on her family and friends with delicious food, leading her later to become the head cook at Country Table Restaurant, Mount Joy, for over 15 years.
In addition to her husband of over 65 years, Mary Ellen lives on through her six children: Raymond W. Dohner, married to Cheryl, of Elizabethtown, Marlin E. Dohner, of Elizabethtown, Donald W. Dohner, married to Carolyn, of Elizabethtown, Peggy L. Rasmussen, married to Lars, of Cochranville, John E. Dohner, married to Shelly, of Elizabethtown and Nelson S. Dohner, married to Wendy, of Sandy Hook, CT. She also lives on through her 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren as well as a sister, Helen Longenecker, of Mount Joy and a brother, Robert Stauffer, married to Lois, of Marietta. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in law, Charlene Dohner and a sister, Jean Hollinger.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy, PA 17552, with Pastor Tom Weber officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 1:30 PM until the time of the service on Monday. Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family in West Green Tree Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary Ellen's memory to Florin Church of the Brethren, www.florincob.org
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com