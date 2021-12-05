Mary Ellen Smith, 93, formerly of Millersville, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021. Born in Mount Nebo, PA, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Grace (Herr) Breneman, and the loving wife of the late Christian M. Smith, who passed away in 1970.
Mary Ellen enjoyed living a very simplistic lifestyle. Following her husband’s death, she began working at John Herr’s Market and later in housekeeping at Millersville University. She was a people person and truly loved her job. Her home and family were her main priorities, and her grandchildren were her pride & joy. Mary Ellen was always willing to lend a helping hand to her children or anyone else in need. She was a lifelong member of Stehman United Methodist Church in Millersville.
A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mary Ellen will be sadly missed by daughters, Cindy Farmer and her husband Mark of Washington Boro and Linda Hershey of Lancaster, and her son, Barry Smith and his wife Marge of Millersville. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her son, Doug Smith, as well as her parents, siblings and husband.
Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services which will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Stehman United Methodist Church Cemetery, 485 Indian Run Road, Millersville, PA 17551. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Ellen’s memory may be made to Stehman United Methodist Church at the above address. For online condolences please visit: