Mary Ellen "Sis" Getz, 85, of Denver, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Brethren Village.
She was born in Lancaster to the late LeRoy Crowther and Mary (Halligan) Hartman and was the wife of the late Kenneth Richard Getz, Sr. who passed away in 1987.
Mary Ellen enjoyed baking and playing Bingo. She loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren were her world.
She worked for Dutchmaid and Redners as the deli manager.
Mary Ellen is survived by son, Kenneth Richard Getz, Jr., husband of Ruth of Ephrata, daughter, Michell, wife of Corey Firestone of Denver; 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Sherry Enck of Lancaster.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Charles Crowther and LeRoy Crowther, Jr.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am, with Pastor Timothy L. Craven officiating. Interment will take place in the Mellingers Union Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »