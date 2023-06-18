Mary Ellen Sheppard Ressler, 88, of Craley, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, surrounded by family at UPMC Memorial, York, PA. She was born in Glade Spring, VA, the daughter of the late Newton Sheppard and Minnie Wood. She was the widow of John Ressler.
Mary is survived by her four children Terry L. Bletz, Jodi M. (Bryan) Ressler, Jeff W. (Teresa) Bletz, and Kathy A. Bletz; stepchildren John Ressler and Audrey Esposito; her siblings Virginia Sheppard, William Sheppard, Dennis Sheppard, and Carol Suter; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sibling Newton, Jr.
A Celebration of Life for Mary will be held at a later date.
A living tribute »