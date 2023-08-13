Mary Ellen (Schuman) Kohler, of Londonderry Village, Palmyra, PA, left this earthly existence and entered her eternal reward with Jesus, on Tuesday, August 8th, 2023, at the Leffler Care Center at Londonderry Village. She was 94 years old. Born on July 15, 1929, in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul Franklin "Pete" and Ruth Ebaugh Schuman.
Growing up in Hanover, she graduated from Eichelberger High School in June, 1947. Her community involvement peaked with her employment at the Hanover YWCA, first as Teenage Program director - and, later, as Executive Director.
In June, 1951, Mary Ellen graduated from Albright College, Reading, PA, with a bachelor's degree in social work. Following college graduation, she worked in Dayton, OH as Secretary of Literature for the Women's Division of the Board of Missions of the Evangelical United Brethren Church.
Although both from Pennsylvania, she and her husband, Dick, met at a church youth retreat in Minnesota, where they exchanged names and personal information - and were married within the year!
On August 3, 1957, Mary Ellen and the Rev. W. Richard Kohler, Jr., of Allentown, PA, were married at Lohr's E.U.B. Church, Hanover, PA. With her husband, she served at churches in Allentown, Reading, West Germany, Broomall, Mount Joy, Palmyra, and Quakertown.
Alongside her husband, she led several continental tours of Europe, through Seminars International, to Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, and Scandinavia. Upon Dick's retirement in 1992, the couple took a 5-week trip to Europe, staying mostly with family, friends, and American Host guests they had hosted here in the U.S.A.
She was also employed by the former National Central Bank, Engle Printing, and the Norlanco Medical Center, all in Mount Joy.
Mary Ellen was an avid, lifelong volunteer. She was a board member and volunteer at the Mount Joy Library. At the Susquehanna Association for the Blind and Vision-Impaired, she read the newspaper on the radio as a service to the clients there. She was trained and served as a volunteer and receptionist at Hospice of Lancaster County. She also sang in the church choirs and played the piano at each of her husband's appointments.
Following her husband's death in 2001, she became a resident of Londonderry Village (formerly the Lebanon Valley Brethren Home) in Palmyra, PA in March, 2005, where she made a lasting impression transporting other residents, working in the convenience store, manning the switchboard, playing the piano for chapel, and teaching Sunday School.
Mary Ellen was predeceased by her husband, Dick, in September 2001. She was a loving, hands-on, and amazing mother. She is survived by two children: a son, Michael Richard Kohler of Lebanon, PA, and a daughter, Jennifer Ruth Kohler of Annville, PA; two grandchildren, Erin Fullenlove (Brian Danner) of York, PA, and Douglas Fullenlove of Hummelstown, PA; one great-grandson, Colson Danner - with another anticipated at Thanksgiving; a sister, Lucy Pryor (Donald) of New Holland, PA, a brother, James E. Schuman of New Oxford, PA., a sister-in-law, Anne Urbanski of Titusville, FL, and a step-sister-in-law, Joanne Bittle, of Allentown, PA, along with other cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.
A memorial celebration of Mary Ellen's life will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 27 E. Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., with the service following at 1 p.m. in the sanctuary. A period of light refreshments and fellowship will follow in the church's Fellowship Hall.
Memorial gifts in her honor may be made either to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Mount Joy or to Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
