Mary Ellen Schaeffer

Mary Ellen "Tipper" Schaeffer, 92, of Lancaster, passed away in her home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Washington Boro, she was the daughter of the late Abram O. and Ada Mae (Henry) Duke. Mary Ellen was the beloved wife of George Schaeffer, Jr., and they celebrated 70 years of marriage this past August.
Mary Ellen devoted her time to her family and home. Spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter was her greatest joy. For over 35 years, she was a seasonal part-time worker at the former Witmers Greenhouses in Lancaster. She enjoyed crocheting, water aerobics at the local YMCA, bowling and attending open cockpit racing with her family. She was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church in Lancaster.
Along with her husband, Mary Ellen is survived by her daughter, Peggy Dearolf and her husband Clyde of Strasburg, and her son, Dennis Schaeffer and his wife Beverly of Conestoga. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Luke Dearolf (Regina), Adam Schaeffer (Jenn), and Mary Schaeffer; her great-granddaughter, Kinlee Schaeffer; sisters Jane Kauffman, Dorothy Dinkel, Nancy Baer, Helen Buchmoyer, Catherine Henne, and Carol Ann Adams; and brothers Abe Duke (Rose), Henry Duke (Paula) and Ben Duke. She was preceded in death by sisters Verna Frey, Ruth Cromwell and Lottie Douts.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Mary Ellen's final resting place will be at Riverview Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be offered to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com