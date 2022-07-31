Mary Ellen Patton Campbell passed away of natural causes at the age of eighty-five on July 26, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Mary Ellen was born October 28, 1936 to Morton and Isobel Patton in Brockville, Ontario, Canada. Mary Ellen is survived by her son, Roger L. Campbell, Kill Devil Hills, NC, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mary Ellen was predeceased by her other two children, Nancy L. Kratzer, Lancaster, PA and Alan B. Campbell, Reading, PA.
Mary Ellen came to the United States from Canada in 1965. She came with her Registered Nurse (RN) certification but opted for the role as a stay-at-home mom for her three children. She was an active PTA member, Brownie, and Boy Scout Den Mother and, of course, a hockey Mom. Although she was broken of the use of the Canadian "EH" she did pass several of the Canadian colloquialisms on to her kids; a napkin was never a napkin, but a serviette, a rubber band was an elastic and the addition of extra vowels in words such as favourite and colour.
In 1979, she made Lancaster her home. Mary Ellen spent her free time volunteering at the Lancaster Walking Tour, the Fulton Theater, and the Coterie Club. In 1988, she founded and was the sole proprietor of Baskets of Central Market, a business in the heart of downtown Lancaster. Her pleasant demeanor and ability to strike up a conversation with anyone allowed her to get acquainted with all of Market's interesting customers.
Mary Ellen was an avid tennis player and played well into her 70s. After retiring from tennis, she managed the senior team at East Hempfield Tennis Club for several more years. A card game enthusiast, she participated on several teams playing Bridge and Euchre (a card game she brought with her from Canada) on a weekly basis. COVID-19 didn't even stop her, transitioning to online with friends and teammates.
She was known for her generosity, her endless energy, her awesome cooking skills, and someone who entertained frequently. She loved to spend time working in gardens and her yard was always beautifully landscaped with colourful flowers. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: www.717cremate.com