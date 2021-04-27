Mary Ellen (Mayhew) Law, 90, of Adamstown, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at home.
She was born in Bridgeton, NJ to the late Alvin B. and Ellen (Husted) Mayhew and was the wife of the late Keith D. Law, who passed away in 2005. They had shared 52 years of marriage.
Mary was a 1952 graduate of Bucknell University, receiving a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She taught school for several years before starting a family. She was a member of St. John's UCC, Denver, where she volunteered for Meals on Wheels for many years.
She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, baking (Christmas cookie queen), reading, the New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle, gardening and lawn mowing (the "mad mower"), and cats (especially Kitty B. Meow). She was shy, kind, gentle, silly, and the most loving and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Mary is survived by a son, Kevin J. Law of Adamstown; 4 daughters, Karen Groff of Schoeneck, Elizabeth, wife of Don Strauss, of Ephrata, Cynthia, wife of Jeff Caldwell, of Hampstead, NC, and Nancy, wife of Bill Strassner of Weatherly, PA; 13 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren.
Services will be private, with interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA, 17602 .
Arrangements are by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
