Mary Ellen "Mame" Beatty, 90, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Neffsville Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was the wife of Donald E. Beatty with whom she celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on December 18, 2022. She was born in Middle Creek, PA, daughter of the late Raymond B. and Rebecca A. Reeder Loht. A graduate of McClure High School, she worked several jobs before pursuing an education in nursing. She was a graduate of Lancaster County Area Vocational Technical School with a degree in Practical Nursing and was a Licensed Practical Nurse for 19 years at York Hospital before her retirement in 1999. Following retirement, she continued to nurse as a mother to all the family. She was known for her fondness for her pets, especially her cats. Mame loved traveling, and her beloved Chicago Cubs, but nothing or no one was greater than her love for her husband, Don.
She is survived by two brothers: Philip R. (Betty) Loht, East Petersburg and Walter N. "Pat" (Elizabeth) Loht, East Petersburg. Three sisters: Barbara Whiteman, Havelock, NC; Jean E. Rutter, Manheim and Karen Rubincam, Lancaster. She was preceded in death by one sister: Shirley A. Snook.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on SATURDAY, MAY 13, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, at a later date. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in Mame's memory too: SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
