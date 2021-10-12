Mary Ellen Klinger, formerly of Ephrata, entered into her eternal peace on her 80th birthday, Saturday, October 9, 2021, in Lancaster.
She was born in Reading to the late Joseph O. and Marriett (Jackson) Berkenstock. Mary Ellen was the wife of the late William G. Klinger whom she met while both were employed with American Casualty Company in Reading, PA. They were married in 1961 and celebrated 40 years of marriage before Bill’s passing in 2001.
Mary Ellen had a creative eye and flair. Whether it was getting dressed up or creating exquisite ceramic Santa figurines, floral arrangements, and handmade jewelry, she enjoyed working with her hands. Her unique capabilities for interior and landscape design are legacies which she passed on to her three sons. She also instilled in her sons a value of history and family heritage. In her earlier years, Mary Ellen was known for her baking and home style cooking. An avid animal lover, she especially loved her various dogs, Treble, Abbey, Taylor, Katie and Baxter.
Mary Ellen was a member of the Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, Ephrata, where her late husband had served as their organist.
She is survived by three sons, Gregg W., husband of Jill (Herman) Klinger of Landisville, Gary P. Klinger of Ephrata, Christopher S., husband of Vanessa (Weaver) Klinger of Ephrata; eight grandchildren, Jaclyn Klinger of Orlando, FL, Devin Klinger of Toledo, OH, Meagan, wife of Brandon Geiss of Ephrata, Phillip L. Klinger of Willow Street, Madison M. Klinger, Benjamin C. Klinger, Sully Klinger and Cami Klinger, all of Ephrata; a sister, Joann A. (Berkenstock), wife of Timothy McKechnie of Mohnton.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 13, 2021, from 9:30 to 10:30 am, at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Ave., Ephrata, followed by her funeral service at 10:30 am, with Pastor Jeffrey Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the Brickerville Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Browse »