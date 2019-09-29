On September 26, 2019 Mary Ellen Kiernan departed this world with her family at her side at her Lancaster residence. She was born February 20, 1941 in Boston, MA to Helen (Nolan) and Dominic Tomei. She truly enjoyed her 78 years of life, living every moment to the fullest.
She attended Boston College, where she met the love of her life, Bob. After graduating Magna Cum Laude, she began a career teaching. Marrying Bob in 1962, they enjoyed 54 years of marriage until his death in 2016.
She was predeceased by her daughter Helen and grandson Dominic. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Maryellen Frank & Lisa George, their husbands, Andy & Ron, her grandchildren, Emma, Charlotte, Robert, Matthew (Margeaux), Elizabeth, Peter, Eleanor, and Theresa, and great-grandson Sawyer.
A wonderful and unique mother, she was a spectacular grandmother, a role which she relished. "Hunny's House" was always full of joy. She was an important part of all of their lives. Her extravagant holiday decorations were legendary and welcomed family and friends to celebrate to the fullest.
She had a magical green thumb, coaxing forth an abundance of flowers in any garden and was an outstanding cook, the ultimate hostess.
She is also survived by a loving extended family, including many good friends who stayed in touch and by her side in this last difficult year of life.
Besides her family, Mary Ellen was very proud of her career with the Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster. She and Bob moved to Lancaster in 1974, she by his side raising their children, and eventually joined him, working with the Boys & Girls Club as COO for 37 years. With the goal of giving youth the tools and means to become successful adults, she served as Executive Director from 2006 until 2008, a role in which she was very successful and proud of.
Mary Ellen was a loving, intelligent, vivacious person, but above all she was kind and generous to all. She asked that part of her legacy, is just to be kind to each other.
Her passing leaves a void in many peoples' lives, including her family, friends and the community. She will be dearly missed by all.
A Funeral Mass will take place 11 AM Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603, with The Rev. Michael Metzgar as Celebrant. Visitations will be Tuesday from 6-8 PM, with the Holy Rosary prayed at 7:30 PM, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, and again on Wednesday form 10-11 AM at the church. Interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster, P.O. Box 104, Lancaster, PA 17608.
