Mary Ellen Kauffman, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, in Greensboro, North Carolina. Mary Ellen was born in January 1940 to Benjamin C. and Dorothy (Stauffer) Kauffman in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and lived much of her life in central Pennsylvania, which she considered home even after relocating to North Carolina.
Mary Ellen was a people person in every aspect of her life. Her friends called her MEK or Moe, but even strangers were just friends she had yet to meet. MEK loved nothing more than sharing stories and being around people. She will be remembered fondly for the tales of the many adventures she had in the course of a life well-lived. Among other things, MEK bought a grocery store, traveled the country playing softball, collected penguins, dreamed of relocating to Bermuda, kayaked, loved baked oatmeal and Wilbur chocolates, surprised friends and family with visits at Christmas dressed as Mrs. Claus, and was an avid supporter of the field hockey career of her grand-niece.
Not surprisingly, after graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School and earning a two-year management development certificate from Penn State York, MEK began a long career as a human resource professional. Among other places, she worked in human resources at A.C. Moore Associates, International Signal & Control, and then AMP. MEK spent almost three decades working for AMP, which later became Tyco, where she was an invaluable resource at many manufacturing locations and for hundreds of employees before retiring in 2006.
Mary Ellen is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by a sister, Martha Hynd of Lancaster and her husband, Jack; a nephew, Scott Hynd, his wife Indiya, and their daughter, Carly; a niece, Kristin Jones, her husband, Kevin, and their children, Jack and Lucy.
Moe was one of the most entertaining and engaging people you will ever meet. Her loving, fun, and crazy personality will be missed by all who knew her.
Arrangements are being handled by The Groffs Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. There will be a graveside service at St. Stephen Reformed Church cemetery in New Holland on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. The Reverend Dr. Ann Osborne will lead the service.
