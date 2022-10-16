Mary Ellen Hank, 86, of Mountville, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at home, with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of Charles R. Hank, with whom she was married for 64 years. She was born in Manor Township, daughter of the late Earl M., Sr. and Della B. Hess Barley. Mary Ellen was a poultry technician for Dr. Wilson Miller and also worked at Shenk's Extracts. She babysat for many children, loving them as her own. She was a lifetime member of Stehman Memorial United Methodist Church and enjoyed going to the cabin at Black Log Valley, Central Manor Camp Meeting, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and was fortunate to take one last trip with her family in May.
Surviving in addition to her husband, one daughter: Christine M. (Steve) Hoar. One son: Henry D. (Laura S.) Hank. Two grandchildren: Alex (Cortney) Grosh and Ian Hank. Five great-grandchildren. Eight brothers and sisters.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Stehman Memorial United Methodist Cemetery on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Stehman Memorial United Methodist Church, 485 Indian Run Road, Millersville, PA 17551 or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com