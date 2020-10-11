Mary Ellen Fisher, 72, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Romaine Esther (Jumbelick) and Oscar Elwood Fisher, Jr.
Mary was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. Prior to retirement she worked as an Office Assistant at The Barn Yard and as a Supervisor at Flex Steel. She took great pride in being the first female Cub Scout Master. Mary loved spending time with her beloved pets. She was a protector of all animals. Mary had a small circle of friends that she appreciated spending time with. Most of all, she cherished her family. Her gentle heart and selfless nature will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mary is survived by her siblings: Oscar "Sonny" Fisher of Port Charlotte, FL and Barbara Harcledrode (Walter, Sr.) of Lancaster; her nieces and nephews: Walter Harclerode, Jr. (Mary) of Conestoga, Eric Harclerode (Brenda) of Gaston, SC, Matthew Harclerode of Lancaster, Regina Harclerode-Hicks (Wesley) of New Providence, Cindy Roth of Manheim, Christina Fisher of Ephrata, Craig Fisher of Manheim, Mark Fisher (Patti) of Manheim and Dana Fisher; her sister-in-law Sarah Fisher of Port Orange, FL; her best friend Linda Herr of Lititz as well as several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Robert Fisher and an infant brother.
Interment will be private at Greenwood Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the charity of one's choice.
To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com