Mary Ellen Donley, 98, of Lancaster, formerly of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Neffsville Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born in Salisbury Township to the late Omar and Myrtle (Shoemaker) Metzler and was the wife of the late Charles E. Donley.
She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Rothsville.
In earlier years, Mary Ellen worked for Shorenson & Son. She enjoyed watching TV, listening to music and gardening.
Mary Ellen is survived by a son, Larry, husband of Theresa Donley of Lititz; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Elmer Metzler, Robert Metzler and four sisters, Elizabeth Groff, Genevieve Kramer, Dorothy Bechtold, Janet Graybill.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 11:00 AM, at the Salem United Methodist Church, Old Rothsville Road, Lititz, with Pastor Larry Kipp officiating. Interment will take place in the Rothsville United Zion Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Caring Hospice for their care and compassion of Mary Ellen.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
