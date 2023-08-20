Mary Ellen Davis, 67, of Lancaster, PA passed away unexpectedly in early May of this year. She was born in Clarion County, PA and was the daughter of the late Doris A. (Gaines) and Robert E. McLaughlin.
Mary Ellen was a graduate of the University of Phoenix. Prior to retirement she was a Business Manager for Willow Valley Associates and was crucial in the success of Southern Market, as well as LCCCA, where she was instrumental in the development of the downtown Convention Center. She was very involved with the Lancaster Symphony, serving on the Board and an LSO Laureate. She also enjoyed traveling, golfing, knitting, gardening and fine dining. Most of all she cherished time with her family and friends. Her sharp wit and humor will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mary Ellen is survived by her son Christopher S. Davis, his wife and 3 children of Cogan Station, PA;
her sister Patsy L (Dennis) Brown of Williamsport, PA, her nieces: Allison (Nathan) Genard, Rachel (Dan) Dubois, Rebecca Blazer, cousin Martha Smith (Dan Bowser) and great-nieces and nephews Brynn Dubois, Zoe Genard, Cole Blazer and Parker Dubois.
She is also survived by her closest friends and "knitting buddies" Sharron Nelson, Beverly Pfeiffer, Christine Mellinger, Joyce Schroeder and Patricia Johnson. Mary Ellen will also be missed by her friend Kevin Molloy.
A Celebration of Mary Ellen's life was held on Saturday August 12 at the Other Room, Pajama Factory, Williamsport, PA SnyderFuneralHome.com
