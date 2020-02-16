Mary Ellen Calder, 72, of Marathon, FL and Willow Street, PA, passed away at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, PA, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of Lois Hostetter and the late Maurice M. Hostetter. She was the wife of George L. Calder for 48 years.
Mary was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, class of 1965. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse, a homemaker, and service manager at Calder Door & Specialty Co. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, Lancaster and St. Columba Episcopal Church, Marathon, FL where she was active with the Episcopal Church women and various committees. She enjoyed water skiing, fishing and boating with family and friends. Mary was a volunteer at the Fulton Opera House Guild and Lancaster Town Fair. She enjoyed baking for church sales and social functions.
In addition to her husband, George, she is survived by her three children: George L. Calder, Jr. of Swansea, SC; Benjamin H. Calder, Mount Joy, PA; Sarah H. Caldwell and husband Dr. Timothy Caldwell, Elizabethtown, PA and her five grandchildren: George L. Calder III, Tristan J. Calder, William F. Calder, Lewis E. Calder and Isabella G. Caldwell.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary's Funeral Service at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 North Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with The Reverend David W. Peck officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will immediately follow in St. James Church Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Mary's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
