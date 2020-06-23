Mary Ella Groff, 84, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Lincoln Christian Home.
She was born in West Earl Township to the late Amos S. and Eva M. (Fox) Groff.
She was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Mary Ella is survived by two brothers, Harold A. (Ann) Groff of Lancaster and John I. (Carol) Groff of Ephrata, one sister, Grace E. (Harvey) Martin of Orrstown, PA, a sister-in-law, Joyce Groff, Lititz, 21 nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, S. Norma Weaver, two brothers, Clarence and Irwin L. Groff, and a sister-in-law, Mary Jane Groff.
Prior to retirement she was employed at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital and Fairmount Homes, Ephrata, in the housekeeping department.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Road, Lititz. Due to the Covid pandemic, please adhere to guidelines set by CDC of social distancing and wearing masks. A private graveside service will be held at the Springville Mennonite Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
