Mary Elizabeth Williams, 86, of Lititz, passed away February 22, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bluefield, WV, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Florence Menefee.
After moving to Lancaster, she became a staple in many local nursing homes and private care facilities. Caring for others was something Mary excelled at and was treasured for.
Her day started with a cup of coffee and reading the newspaper; to say she was well read in local and national news would be an understatement. Politics were a topic of conversation that could always get her going. Most importantly, Mary enjoyed spending time with her friends, family, and neighbors.
Her spirit will live on in her children, Carl R. Menefee of Hazel Crest, IL, Antoinette E. Watson of Lancaster, Rodney J. Watson of Mount Prospect, IL, Robert D. Williams (Kathleen) of Lancaster, Jennifer Williams of Durham, NC, and Phillip A. Williams (Heather) of E. Stroudsburg; grandchildren, LaTrina Menefee, Carl Menefee, Jr., Crystal Menefee, Paul Menefee, and Jeremy Menefee, Angela L. Thomas, Anthony K. Thomas, Antoine Thomas, Julian W. Williams, Myles E. Williams, Ethan R. Williams, Emma K. Williams, Hope O. Williams, Haley J. Williams, and Haden R. Williams, as well as 17 great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and 6 siblings. She was preceded in passing by her son Gary W. Williams, and a great-grandson.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11 AM. Guests will be received from 10 -11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, hospiceandcommunitycare.org
