Mary Elizabeth (Veres) Nieczyporuk, 82, absent from the body, and present with the Lord, October 4, 2021. Elizabeth was born in Kipling, Saskatchawan, Canada, the daughter of the late Louis and Pearl (Kepiro) Veres.
At age 9 she and her family moved from rural Saskatchawan to Toronto, Ontario. At age 15, Elizabeth met Jacob Nieczyporuk at a Billy Graham Crusade, who she would marry 3 years later.
Elizabeth loved children deeply and spent several years as a 1st and 2nd grade teacher in the greater Toronto area. She was also a 65+ year supporter of World Vision International helping children around the world. Elizabeth was a talented vocal soloist and highly sought after to perform at church services, weddings, and other social gatherings. In 1966, Jake and Elizabeth moved to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where she and her husband embarked on a new adventure in tourist hospitality; constructing and then operating the Canadiana Motor Inn for over 50 years. She was also an excellent home-maker, often spoiling her family with her Hungarian cooking and apple sour cream pies on special occasions.
To know Elizabeth was to know that there was always someone ready to listen and encourage you along your way. Every relationship was of value to her and she always took advantage of an opportunity to tell people about the love of Jesus. If you ever sent Elizabeth a note or a card, know that she kept it, neatly filed away by year, because those memories and relationships were her “treasures”.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Duane Zielonko, her grandchildren; Jacob and Alyssa Nieczyporuk and Daniel Zielonko, her brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Judy Veres, and niece, Sharon Steinfield and family. She is now in heavenly reunion with her predeceased husband of nearly 64 years, Jacob Nieczyporuk, and son, David Nieczyporuk and other extended family members.
Visitation will be October 15th at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. from 2:00-3:00 PM followed by a joint service for both Elizabeth and her late husband Jacob Nieczyporuk, who passed away in April of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making an honorary donation to World Vision International ( www.wvi.org ) or Agape Interational Ministries which provides support for orphans in Ukraine ( http://www.agapefororphans.org ).
To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com