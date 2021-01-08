Mary Elizabeth (Urban) Rambler, age 94, formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed after a brief illness. She was the devoted wife of Pastor Paul Rambler for over 68 years. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her two sons, Skipworth, and Carl Rambler. She will be missed by her children; Deborah (Norman) Patton, Kathleen Rambler, and Timothy (Karen) Rambler. Loving grandmother of; Jason, Sarah, Jennifer, Jonathan, Erin, Krista, Collin, and many great-grandchildren.
Private services are planned. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdandHamp.com
A living tribute »