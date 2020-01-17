Mary Elizabeth Towber, 62, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, surrounded by her children. She had previously been cared for by her daughter, Danielle. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Lillian B. (Simms) Towber.
Mary had worked for Herr Foods in Nottingham for over 27 years. She enjoyed crocheting scarves and working in her yard. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and collecting stuffed monkeys.
Mary is survived by her children, Michael (Lisa) Towber of Gap and Danielle (David) Boxleitner of New Providence. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren: Jocelyn, Nash, Olivia, Sawyer, Brandon, Christopher, and Eliana; and siblings: Sam Towber, Ronnie (Lori) Towber, Raymond Towber, Walter (Sharon) Towber, Thelma Towber, Betty Waltz, Shirley Miller, and Nancy (Denny) Varnes. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Gage and a brother, Michael Towber, Jr.
A funeral service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville, PA on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be private. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the Anne B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Online guestbook at:
A living tribute »