Mary Elizabeth Stricker

Mary Elizabeth Stricker, 97, of Denver, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at United Zion Retirement Community.

She was born in West Cocalico Township to the late Charles P. and Florence V. (Krick) Stricker.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Denver for 80 years, where she volunteered with various activities over the years. She enjoyed embroidery and walking.

Mary was a graduate of Denver High School Class of 1943. She worked as an examiner/packer for F & M Hat Factory for many years prior to her retirement.

Mary is survived by a sister, Charlotte, wife of the late Lynn Martin, of Denver, sister-in-law, Patricia (Burd) Stricker of Reinholds; 3 nieces and 3 nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rachel Shimp and a brother, Robert Stricker.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 1:00 PM, at the Fairview Cemetery Annex, Denver, with Pastor Michael C. Roney officiating.

Memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 420 Main St., Denver, PA, 17517.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

