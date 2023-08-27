Mary Elizabeth Skiba, 79, of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Born Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mary E. Rintz and Aaron S. Sensenig and her stepfather, the late Charles W. VanAulen, Sr.
She is survived by her husband, Robert "Butch" A. Skiba sharing 60 years of marriage; her two sons, Michael S. Skiba and Scott A. Skiba; her four sisters, Eva Wiggins, Jean Hohman, Carol Anderson, and Deb VanAulen; and her brother, Charles VanAulen, Jr.
During her free time, Mary enjoyed traveling on cruise ships, especially to Hawaii and going out to eat with friends and family.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at a Manor Township Community Park, 2670 Charlestown Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. drop in.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Toys for Tots at www.ToysForTots.org Please click on "Donate now" to donate to the Lancaster, PA area.
