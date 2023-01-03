Mary Elizabeth Reese, 83, of New Providence, entered into rest on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Creswell, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clair and Emma (Kreidler) Henry. She was the loving wife of Howard E. Reese for 63 years.
Mary worked for RCA in her earlier years. She loved cats and enjoyed raising peacocks at her home. She also took pride in her bridal bush, which she tended to regularly.
In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by a son, Jeffrey, husband of Debbie Reese of Strasburg; two granddaughters; five great grandchildren; and three siblings. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Reese and two siblings.
A funeral service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville, PA on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bo Frey officiating. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 10:30 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Smithville Church of God Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. Online guestbook at
