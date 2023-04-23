Mary Elizabeth Nein, 82, of Marietta, entered the gates of Heaven on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. She was born Monday, July 15, 1940 to the late George and Jean (Baughman) Dolby.
Mary was a faithful believer and follower of Christ. She enjoyed reading and doing puzzles in her spare time. Mary always enjoyed spending time with her family, especially babies. More than anything she was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.
She is survived by her children: David Nein, Stacy Strickler, Lisa Horner and husband Harold, and Michael Nein and wife Tammy; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Barry Dolby; and sister-in-law, Yvonne Baughman. She is predeceased by her son James Nein and brothers William Baughman and Thomas Baughman and son-in-law, David Strickler.
A memorial will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:30 AM at the Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Rd., Marietta. A graveside service will take place Tuesday, prior to the service at 9:30 AM at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia. A viewing will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023 from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 N. Gay St., Marietta, PA 17547. In honor of Mary please wear purple or floral attire.
Memorial contributions can be made to her church, Community Bible Church or to Hospice & Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.
