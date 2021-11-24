Mary Elizabeth Little passed away November 21, 2021, at the age of ninety-four. She was the daughter of the late Osmund W. Little and Christine Houk Little. A life-long resident of Lancaster, she graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School in 1944, and from Millersville State Teachers College in 1948, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education.
Upon graduation from college, she taught mathematics in the Chichester School District in Boothwyn, Delaware County, Pennsylvania, for thirty-four years until her retirement. While teaching, she was a life member of the NEA, and at death was a member of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees.
She was a life-long member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lancaster City, where in earlier years she taught Sunday school, sang in the Choir and served on the Altar Guild, Church Council, Social Ministry Committee, and was a Circle leader of the Mary Circle of the Women of the ELCA.
Earlier in life she enjoyed travel, and always enjoyed being with family, reading and doing puzzles.
Mary Elizabeth is survived by three nieces and nephews, Richard K. Dieterle, Jr., Gretchen E. Madea and Mark E. Dieterle. She is survived by five grandnieces and nephews, Kirsten, Michael, Laura, Faith and Brian. She also leaves behind two great-grandnieces, Julia and Emma. Prior to her death, she was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Doris Elaine Dieterle, her brother-in-law, Richard K. Dieterle, Sr., and her nephew by marriage, Douglas J. Madea.
A funeral will be held at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with interment at Silver Spring Cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be sent to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 West Strawberry Street, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, 17603.
717-394-4097