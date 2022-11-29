Mary Elizabeth Hoover, 71, of East Earl, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at home.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Menno W. and Lizzie N. (Martin) Hoover.
She was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conf.).
Mary worked in produce for Shady Maple for 46 years..
Mary is survived by two brothers, Clarence M., husband of Elsie (Horst) Hoover of New Holland, Raymond M., husband of Verna (Horst) Hoover of Ephrata, and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 5 to 8 PM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, 9:30 AM at Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Browse »