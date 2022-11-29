Mary Elizabeth Hoover, 71, of East Earl, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at home.

She was born in Ephrata to the late Menno W. and Lizzie N. (Martin) Hoover.

She was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conf.).

Mary worked in produce for Shady Maple for 46 years..

Mary is survived by two brothers, Clarence M., husband of Elsie (Horst) Hoover of New Holland, Raymond M., husband of Verna (Horst) Hoover of Ephrata, and several nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 5 to 8 PM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, 9:30 AM at Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.

Kindly omit flowers.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

Send flowers to the family of Mary Hoover
Browse »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Service information

Nov 30
Visitation
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center
352 Martindale Road
Ephrata, PA 17522
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 1
Service
Thursday, December 1, 2022
9:30AM
Groffdale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conf.)
168 N. Groffdale Road
Leola, PA 17540
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.

201 Church Avenue
P.O. Box 92
Ephrata, PA 17522
+1(717)733-2472
www.stradlingfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter