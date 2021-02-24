Mary Elizabeth Harper, age 69, of Columbia, died at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021. She was the loving wife of Marion Andrew Harper.
Born in Columbia, PA, a daughter of the late Samuel James and Jean Marie (Weisser) Shopf. Mary Beth was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic and The York Academy of Arts. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and was devoted to her faith. Mary Beth was also a member at the Columbia Historical Society. She loved this town and everyone in it.
Mary Beth was an amazing wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, survived by her children, Jamie Harper, and her husband Prime, of Columbia, PA, Drew Harper, and his wife Mandy, of Snow Hill, MD, Megan Harper, and her wife Katie, of Hellam, PA. Her 12 grandchildren whom she loved very much, Alex, Drew, Nathen, Lexi, Tori, Bella, Ben, Chloe, Mia, Hailey, Emma, and Emmett. She had two sisters, Bridget Siegrist and Camilla Rutherford. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Moria Harper.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry Street, Columbia, PA 17512 with the Rev. Stephen P. Kelley, Celebrant. Per CDC guidelines, guests attending are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any Alzheimer's/Dementia research or Hospice care facilities. Burial will be held at a later date.
