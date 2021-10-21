Mary Elizabeth Gingrich, 93, of Landis Homes, previously Landisville, PA. Joined the loving arms of her heavenly Father on October 19 2021. Born December 6, 1927 Mary’s Life verse was Isaiah 41:10; Fear not for I am with you do not be afraid for I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. God’s blessing was truly on Mary’s life.
Born to T. Edison & Mary Musser Gingrich, Lancaster, Mary spent her life giving of herself to others. Always sharing with those who had little, loving the unlovely and caring for those who needed a friend.
A lifelong member of Landisville Mennonite Church, Mary taught Sunday school & Bible school. In addition, she spent 2 weeks of every summer teaching Bible school at Steam Valley. She worked in Nursing as a CNA for 30 years at the Mennonite home, LGH and Calvary Homes. After her career she spent many years volunteering at the LGH Health Campus day surgery center. She was one of the first volunteers when the center was opened in 1994. Everyone who knew Mary, loved her friendly smile and quick step in getting the work done all the while making you feel special.
Mary loved spending time on her brother John’s farm helping with the chores and children. Her 21 nephews and nieces became her children as she loved them all deeply. Mary was a valiant prayer warrior. She was concerned that every person knew that Jesus Christ is the only way to eternal life. Mary spent much time praying for her 2 missionary brothers, Paul and James and their families during their years of service far from home. Mary loved music, reading, traveling with friends and family. Mary was a wonderful cook and hostess, opening her home to many over the years. And her tapioca pudding will be sorely missed. Mary’s passing will leave a huge hole in the family as she could best be described as a selfless, servant of love.
Mary is survived by her sister, Martha Charles Sangree, brother, James M. and wife Joan Gingrich, and many many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her brothers, John M. Gingrich and wife Blanche Kreider Gingrich. He brother, Paul M. Gingrich and wife Ann Keener Gingrich, brothers-in-law, Ivan Charles & Paul Sangree, niece, Bonita Gingrich and nephew, Nelson Gingrich.
A private viewing and burial will take place at the discretion of the family with a celebration of life at Landisville Mennonite Church on November 20, 2021 at 4 PM.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Landis Homes Benevolence fund. We want to thank all the wonderful nurses at Homeland Hospice and Landis Homes who cared for Mary. You are loved very much by our family. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com