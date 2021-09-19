Mary Elizabeth Galinat

Mary Galinat, 89, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2021, due to the effects of a large pulmonary embolism. Up until her death, she stubbornly lived independently and maintained a mental acuity that was enviable. She lived as she wanted and brought joy to all she met.
Mary Elizabeth O'Reilly was born May 20, 1932, in Springfield, MA. She married Don Galinat in 1951. In addition to raising her three sons, she maintained a passion for fashion, painting and other arts and crafts. She rejoiced in the growth of her seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Her little notes of support, which often included newspaper clippings, were always appreciated. Her Christmas gifts created a level of enjoyment that could not be duplicated. In her later years she was an active volunteer at the Homestead Village gift shop.
She is survived by her sons Wayne and Brian. She is preceded in death by her son Warren and her ex-husband Donald. Her services will be private. The family would like to thank all her friends who looked in on her especially her neighbor Jorge Noble. In lieu of flowers, she would appreciate gifts to two of her many charities that she supported: the American Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org) or the Salesian Mission (salesianmissions.org). To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com