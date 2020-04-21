Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Waltman of Quarryville, PA went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 20, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Mary and George Blizzard, and the dear wife of Ralph E. Waltman. Mary was a faithful and active member of Mount Hope United Methodist Church for more than 30 years. God and family were paramount in her life.
Mary invested her years in loving and caring for her children and countless others. To so many, she was simply known as "Mom" Waltman. It didn't matter if you were her child by blood or by choice, you were loved the same. She was "Mom" to nine children, "Nan" to 22 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren, and "Mom" to multiple other children. With her husband Ralph of nearly 72 years, she showed us how to love as Christ loved her. Mom taught us to be caring, kind-hearted, and selfless. She was patient, forgiving, and humble as she cared for her and Ralph's parents in their later years, all of their own children, and anyone else that crossed her doorstep.
She was faithful to God and firmly believed in His saving grace. Her key values of loving kindness, thoughtfulness, and understanding will never leave us. Family brought her immense joy, and each new addition was welcomed with open arms. You could not find a sweeter Mom or Nan.
As we say goodbye to this wonderful woman, we know she leaves with each of us a challenge to continue to love others as she loved us.
In addition to her husband Ralph, she is survived by her children: Ralph Thomas and wife Diane Waltman, Robert James and wife Deborah Waltman, Martin Kenneth and wife Mary Waltman, Ruth Kline and husband Donald, Darryl Ivan and wife Rosemary Swartz, Tammy Lynn Harrison and husband Otis; two brothers, Bruce and Glenn and two sisters, Dorothy and Rose. She was preceded in death by her son David Eugene Waltman, daughter Carol Anne Brackbill, and son Gary Nelson Swartz.
Due to current public health guidelines, services are private. Traditional interment will take place in Quarryville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary's memory to Mount Hope United Methodist Church, 75 Mt. Hope Rd., Quarryville, PA 17566.
