Mary Elaine Rutter, 80, a long-time resident of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital-Penn Medicine.
She was born in Lancaster to the late Emerson E. and H. Frances (Kametz) Buohl and was the wife of the late Edward W. (Bill) Rutter who passed away April 22, 2021.
She was a member of Ephrata Church of the Brethren. As a resident of Brethren Village she attended the Brethren Village Chapel services regularly.
Mary Elaine was a consumer credit counselor for Tabor Community Services. She had also retired from Ephrata Diamond Spring Water Company.
Being in the service of children was what brought Mary Elaine the most joy in her life. She was honored with a lifetime membership to the National Congress of the PTA for her years of service to the PTA. She also served as the Director of Children's Sunday School for many years at the Ephrata Church of the Brethren.
Mary Elaine is survived by her son, Keith, wife of Pam Rutter of Silver Spring, MD; two granddaughters, Jordan and Erin Rutter, and a brother, Joseph K. Buohl of Bumpass, Virginia (formerly of Manheim).
A celebration of life service for both Mary Elaine and Bill will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Brethren Village Chapel, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, with Chaplain Dana Statler officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary Elaine's memory may be made to the Project On Government Oversight (www.pogo.org) or Tenfold (formerly Tabor Community Services https://wearetenfold.org)
