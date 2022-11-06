Mary Edith Piehl, 80, died peacefully October 27, 2022 after a lengthy bout with cancer.
Mary was born in Bay Shore, NY and grew up in Brightwaters.
She attended Green Mountain College and began her career at the Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC. After moving south, she began working at a print house in Reston, VA. In the early 1980's Mary opened Blue Ridge Typesetting, at her home in Bloomfield and later moved the business to an office in Middleburg, VA. Mary continued to do graphic design work for clients several years after retiring in 2001.
Mary lived most of her adult life in Loudoun County, VA where she and her family operated a small hobby farm. After retirement she spent several years living in Cedar Island, NC; Alpine Lake, WV and Naples, FL before settling at Brethren Village in Lancaster, PA.
Travel, particularly Paris and Transatlantic cruises, golf, gardening, the beach, billiards, and, most especially drawing and painting were some of Mary's varied interests.
Mary is survived by her son Chris of Lancaster, PA and his children Emma and Jack, son Alexander (Amy) of Lititz, PA and their daughters Caitlin and Cara and her brother, Tom Lenehan, Bay Shore, NY.
No services are planned at this time.
A living tribute »