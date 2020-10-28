Mary E. Wendel, 89, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Lancaster to the late Elwood and Mary (Flick) Lehman and was the wife of the late Eugene D. Wendel who passed away in 2009.
She was of the Catholic faith.
Mary was a group leader for the former Schick, Inc. in Lancaster before retiring. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was also a Longaberger basket collector.
Mary is survived by four children, Peter, husband of Teresa (Stark) Wendel of Rothsville, Denise Hainley of Lititz, Lisa, wife of Kevin Carvell of Lititz, Jessica Wendel of Lancaster; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and two brothers, James Lehman and Norbert Lehman, both of Lancaster.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Alan Shazar, Jillian Keener; five brothers, Joseph, John, Francis, Michael and Charles Lehman and three sisters, Catherine Walton, Anne Lehman, Rosie Lehman.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 9 to 10 AM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. Ninth Street, Akron. Interment will be private at Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
