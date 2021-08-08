Mary E. (Weber) McCardle, "Betty", age 95, of Lancaster, passed away on August 3, 2021, at Rest Haven Nursing Home in York. She was the loving wife of the late Earl McCardle and the late Joseph Wolf.
Betty was born in Lancaster on January 28, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Jacob and Mary Weber. She worked for Weis Markets for many years prior to retiring.
She was predeceased by her son Timothy A. Wolf in 2021 and is survived by her brother Roger Weber, 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of Betty's life will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 2:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc. or the American Cancer Society.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com